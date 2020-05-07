Will Outlander season 5 finale have extended run time?







We know that for just about every series out there, you’re going to have a desire to see as much content as possible. Why in the world wouldn’t you want that? It only makes sense to crave as much content as possible … though the reality is that there are limitations here. Certain networks like to keep their episodes a specific length, especially since it can create problems for international stations who have a very rigid schedule.

With that in mind, we can’t be too surprised that the Outlander season 5 finale is going to run about a standard length … according to Starz’s official guide. For the time being, the series is set to run for around 62 minutes on Sunday, though that includes the end credits and potentially other video, as well. It will be followed on the schedule by Vida, with a repeat airing of Outlander coming after the fact.

Our hope at the moment is that despite a relatively-normal run time, there are still some opportunities throughout this finale to be able to see big moments. We know that entering it, the stakes are on another level due to Claire being captured in the closing minutes of episode 11. Jamie has now lit the cross, which will hopefully serve as a way to bring Fraser’s Ridge and beyond together in order to save her. Expect a great deal of action, but also some trying scenes as Claire struggles with what may be happening to her. “Traumatic” is a word that has been thrown around a good bit in the press leading up to this episode airing, so it’s best to be aware of that before you even dive into this episode.

