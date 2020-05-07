Is Last Man Standing new tonight on Fox? Season 9 hopes & more







Is Last Man Standing new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question! Beyond that, though, we also have to look ahead further to whatever the future could hold.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the network tonight. What in the world gives with that? It has a lot to do with the fact that the Tim Allen series had to stop production a little bit early due to everything that was going on in the real world. Tonight would have otherwise been the actual finale, an installment that should have brought us the birth of Kristin’s baby and then also more story from Eve, who was back for the end of the season.

Now, the writers almost have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what they want to do from here. It’s possible that they could choose to just pick up and film the episode they had planned at the start of season 9 — yet, that could be dependent on a few different factors. For starters, we need to learn more about whether or not Kaitlyn Dever will be available. Beyond all of that, we have to see how eager the show is to jump forward and set things in real time. Given that this is a relatable comedy, we wouldn’t be surprised if what’s going on right now is at least addressed in some form … though there may not be a full episode about it.

Technically, a season 9 renewal is not even 100% official as of yet, though we do remain rather optimistic that it’s going to be coming up. It’s the most-successful comedy on Fox, it stars a big name, and it can serve as a good lead-in to the right show if a perfect one comes along. We could be waiting a while for more episodes, though — if there is an NFL season, don’t be surprised if season 9 does not premiere until early 2021.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







