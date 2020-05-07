Saturday Night Live season 45 finale set for this weekend (at home)







This weekend at NBC, be prepared for an epic Saturday Night Live at Home finale … or at least so we hope. Today, NBC confirmed that the show is happening, which continues their recent pattern of announcing these shows somewhat at the last second.

So what can we expect from this episode? If we had to guess, it’s going to be one of the boldest ones that they’ve done of the three in this format. It almost has to be. They have the greatest grasp of the technology at this point, in addition to having a couple of weeks in order to prepare for it. There will probably be a few celebrity cameos here and there, and it’s interesting that NBC opted to just end the season at its typical time rather than try to extend things later in the summer. Maybe they couldn’t for contractual reasons, but it’s not as though most of these cast members could go off and do movies or other stuff for the next little while. There’s no real indication as to when any of this is going to end, especially for those who are located in New York City.

Overall, we’d classify the at-home experience of SNL a success. Sure, not all of the individual sketches were a success and the second show was much better than the first, but we appreciate the attempt at giving us some entertainment at a time when there isn’t too much else being made right now. While we don’t advocate for this becoming a frequent thing when it’s safe for the cast to return to Studio 8H, we don’t think that it would be bad for them to at least think outside the box like they did with a lot of these different ideas. It did enforce creativity and that can be a great thing.

What do you think about the Saturday Night Live at Home experiment ending this weekend?

