The 100 season 7 promo: First look at the drama to come







Want to know what’s coming up on The 100 season 7? We know that there’s going to be an epic final season ahead. Think in terms of constant drama, and a few twists and turns along every step of the way.

In the video below, you can take a good look at some of what is coming up next. If you’re looking for a significant dose of plot spoilers, this promo isn’t for you. Yet, at the same time it gives you at least a visual sense of what the final chapter will look like and some of the drama that is going to be going for Eliza Taylor and the rest of the cast. There is a lot of ground that has to be covered to get some of these people to a place where there is peace … even of a temporary sort. We’ve lost a lot of people and we’ve also seen new relationships and tough decisions. Look at Clarke, Bellany, and some of the other longstanding characters now; did you really foresee them being this way back in the very beginning?

We know that it would be great to have a larger total cache of information right now but the truth is, we’re going to be waiting for a little while longer. The CW has long been fairly secretive when it comes to The 100 and how they want to promote the show. For the final season (which also includes a backdoor pilot for a potential prequel), they’re going to be even more so.

Let’s hope for a season full of big, iconic moments — and in the end, one that makes the entirety of this big, crazy journey fully worth it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 and what to expect coming up

What do you most want to see when it comes to The 100 season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to score some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW, video via SpoilerTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







