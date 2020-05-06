Magnum PI season 3: Jay Hernandez, cast celebrate renewal news







Earlier today, it was made official that a Magnum PI season 3 renewal is official over at CBS — and, of course, it’s going to be a cause of great celebration. How can it not be? The second season has been a great deal of fun, and by our money a great evolution from the first go-around. Knowing at this point that we’re going to have more is thrilling, especially as we inch ever closer to the final episodes of season 2 airing Friday night.

So what does the cast have to say about the big news? If you look below, you can see some messages from Jay Hernandez (Magnum), Perdita Weeks (Higgins), and Zachary Knighton (Rick). Stephen Hill (TC) posted a number of Instagram Stories featuring fans showing their own support for the series coming back. There’s obviously a lot of love out there for the show coming back, and entering season 3 it will have to keep the action and humor going — especially with Hawaii Five-0 now off the air.

CBS has yet to unveil their full fall schedule, but our hope is that the series will air once more on Friday nights; meanwhile, here’s to also hoping that the cast and crew are going to be able to get back to filming this summer. With everyone going on in the real world, it’s been hard to really know or guarantee anything when it comes to a production timeline. Just know that Magnum PI will be back, and the cast is eager to bring it to you.

Also, remember that the finale this Friday is a part of a two-hour event. There’s a lot of good stuff worth looking forward to!

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

