Workin’ Moms season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix, CBC?







Following today’s big premiere on Netflix, can you expect a Workin’ Moms season 5 at some point down the road? The Canadian sitcom has a loyal following, and the demand for more stories is certainly going to be there.

Luckily, this demand has already produced some great news! In a post on Twitter, the show’s official account (see below) confirmed that CBC has ordered another batch of episodes. That more than likely means that they will also eventually surface on Netflix, as well. The streaming service has already proved itself to be a great home for the series, largely since before it, a number of Canadian television shows had a hard time finding an audience stateside. It was difficult to find consistent broadcasting partners.

As for when season 5 could premiere, though, be prepared to wait for a good while. Typically new seasons come on a somewhat-annual basis, but just like with every other live-action show out there, it’s hard to predict anything with the state of the country right now. Hopefully, we’ll be moving into a safer place coming up and that will open the door to productions getting back to work … but we don’t want to jump to any conclusions. Patience is the thing that we all need to have with all aspects of life at the moment. A reasonable premiere date is at some point in 2020, though it remains to be seen just what the episode count would be.

So for now, just be sure to enjoy the season 4 episodes on Netflix — hopefully, they offer you a little bit of an escape as we dive into what are some extraordinarily crazy times. If nothing else, you can watch them knowing full well that there will be more episodes coming. This isn’t one of those cases where a show gets the metaphorical rug pulled out from under them.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Workin’ Moms season 5?

