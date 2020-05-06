Black Mirror season 6 on hold, and for a pretty logical reason







Just in case you did have an interest in diving into a Black Mirror season 6, you’re going to have to wait a while. Ironically, the super-dark anthology show may not return until the world is a little less miserable.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, show creator Charlie Brooker had a pretty fascinating answer as to why he’s not working on new episodes for the time being — and it has a lot to do with things being depressive enough as it is:

“I’ve been busy doing things … I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Are we going to miss the show? Absolutely, but at the same time we understand the need for happier, less-grim content these days. Also, the world may be better off waiting for more Black Mirror given that season 5 contained some of the more polarizing episodes of the show’s run. This feels like the sort of series that could go away for a long time, only to then return and feel somewhat exciting and fresh.

Also, thematically Black Mirror doesn’t quite line up with a lot of the messaging of today. One of the major recurring themes of the series are the pitfalls of technology, but for many out there technologies like Zoom are making life so much easier. We’re reliant on a lot of innovation and devices now to replace some of the general person-to-person communication we once had.

Rest assured, though, that Black Mirror has not been formally canceled or anything of the sort. There is always going to be a chance for some other stories to pop up down the road.

