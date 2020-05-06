The Amazing Race 32 likely won’t premiere until fall; Survivor 41 questions







We know that originally, The Amazing Race 32 was set to premiere on May 20. That isn’t happening anymore. Instead, we’re getting a sense now that we could be waiting all the way until the fall in order to see this long-gestating franchise return.

In a post below, CBS announced many of the big renewals from today, noting that they are going to be a part of the 2020-21 broadcast season. What’s important here is the wording in “we’re pleased to announce the return of 23 shows for the 2020-2021 broadcast season.” The implication there is that the return of The Amazing Race won’t happen until the fall. (Typically, summer premieres are not included in a broadcast season.)

It is also notable in here that Survivor is included in the graphic — but why? All signs point to the longest hiatus in the history of the franchise between season 40 and 41. Filming was postponed earlier this year due to the global health crisis, and unless production was beginning soon, it’s hard to imagine the show coming back this fall. The only alternatives we could think of include moving the series to a different domestic location and trying to fit it into a window that the editors can work in overdrive could get it out there. The Survivor graphic shows mostly that CBS is intent on getting at least one season out there between now and this time next year, but it’s going to take some patience. The same goes for a lot of the shows mentioned here.

The last thing that we’ll say here is watch Big Brother. Much like the network used the show during the writers’ strike of 2008, they could use it again later this summer/early fall to make up for a lack of scripted content … provided it’s safe to film it.

When do you want to see The Amazing Race 32 and Survivor 41 on the air?

We’re pleased to announce the return of 23 shows for the 2020-2021 Broadcast Season and we can’t wait to show them to you again. For a complete list of returning shows and more information, click here: https://t.co/79DrZItcaT pic.twitter.com/Nb03DnQGkv — CBS (@CBS) May 6, 2020

