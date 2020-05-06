





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you do come into this article posing that question, hopefully we can lend a helping hand! We’ve also got some more details all about some of what you can expect to see.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment airing tonight. Instead, you’ll be waiting a little bit longer to see where the Shemar Moore series goes from here. How long? Think in terms of the next two weeks! The last episode of the season is coming on Wednesday, May 20 — while it wasn’t technically meant to serve as the finale, it is going to prove to be a rather big installment nonetheless. We’re thinking of it mostly as a great way to set the stage for season 4, something that is for sure now happening! Is rather nice to enter the finale knowing already that there are going to be more installments down the road.

So want a few more details now all about what’s coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full synopsis now:

“Diablo” – The SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. Also, Hondo tries to make amends with Nichelle, Luca experiences anxiety about his return to the field, and Deacon hesitates when asked to speak to a group of recruits about mental health, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, May 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What we’re the most excited about with this episode right now is that it feels like a lot of our team members are going to have some big, personal moments leading into the end of the season. The action sequences are great, but none of it would work if we didn’t care about these characters.

