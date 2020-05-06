Fear the Walking Dead season 6 premiere date likely coming this summer







When can you expect Fear the Walking Dead season 6? We understand that there may be a lot of people asking this question at the moment, and for a fairly obvious reason — we’re seeing delays across the board with the franchise. The Walking Dead still needs to air its season 10 finale, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond was delayed until later this year to accommodate needs in regards to its post-production.

So when will there be a season 6? Speaking on an earnings call today (per Deadline), the general implication seems to be that new episodes are still going to be coming at some point this summer. You may not have a chance to see the entirety of the season, but at least the first half of stories — we’ve seen this show be split into halves many times over, so we don’t really think that this is some sort of big, jaw-dropping development if that is done all over again here.

Based on where Fear the Walking Dead ended season 5, there is a lot of potential for some exciting stuff coming up. After all, there are going to be some chances to learn further about Morgan’s fate after that enormous cliffhanger, let alone what’s going to be happening to some of the other people within his group. Virginia still seems like a capable adversary for the series moving forward, at least in that she’s got so much control and a vision on what she thinks is “right” for the world. As for whether or not it is, that is very much a different story.

