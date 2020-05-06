Shark Tank: Proven Skincare, ABii, Tanoshi, & UnbuckleMe







Surprised that there is a new Shark Tank episode airing tonight on ABC? We understand why. This is not the series’ typical timeslot, but there are a lot of great products entering the mix. Some of them come with them very practical innovations — meanwhile, others are a little bit more out there. In the end, though, kids seem to be theme this time around with three out of the four products catering to the younger crowd in some shape or form.

Before we dive into the products as always, let’s share with you the synopsis to give you a pretty-good sense of what’s coming:

A mother and daughter from Houston, Texas, demonstrate their portable gadget designed as a solution to safely and quickly get children in and out of a car. A tech-savvy trio from San Francisco, California, pitches their lower-cost computer for kids to make technology accessible to more people. Another entrepreneur from San Francisco tries to sell the Sharks on a data-driven approach to personalized skincare with her product line. A computer scientist and engineer from Columbia, South Carolina, shares a device created to bring a robot revolution to children’s education.

ABii – It’s an educational robot! The idea here is that the robot is designed to be a learning companion for young people as they work to boost their education and improve their futures. We know that this episode was filmed long before the current health crisis, but it actually feels like this is more relevant than ever now that remote learning has become such a big priority.

Proven Skincare – We are no beauty experts, but the idea behind this makes sense — it’s basically a scientific way to receive customized skincare treatments using a wide array of factors. No two people are the same, so why would the same skincare routine work on everyone? This is all about personalization.

UnbuckleMe – This product is almost exactly what it says — a way to help unbuckle young children from car seats without the same force or pressure. It’s ideal for people with arthritis, or just are struggling under the straing of having to unbuckle kids multiple times a day. It’s a simple solution to what is an established problem for many people out there.

Tanoshi – There’s a lot of products in this episode related to kids’ education, and Tanoshi helps to finish that off with a computer designed largely for kids. It includes a wide array of different apps, parental controls, and a keyboard that is designed with them in mind. It also costs less than $200, making it a practical purchase for a lot of parents versus a more expensive laptop or tablet.

