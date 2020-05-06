Better Call Saul season 6: Work still continuing remotely on final chapter







Just in case you were concerned that Better Call Saul season 6 was facing some substantial delays because of the current health crisis, here’s some good news — you have no real reason to be.

Here’s where things stand at the moment when it comes to the Bob Odenkirk drama. The season 6 finale aired recently on AMC, and filming for the final 13 episodes is not slated to begin for some time. That has nothing to do with the current health situation, but rather the somewhat natural plan for this show. We would be surprised if season 6, in a normal world, would have kicked off production before this fall — if not early 2021. There are typically long breaks here between seasons, and we don’t expect new episodes to air until mid-to-late 2021 at the earliest.

Speaking on an earnings call today (via Deadline), CEO Josh Sapan made it clear that the writers are working virtually to ensure that work still gets done on season 6 of Better Call Saul — we’re sure that there is a learning curve that goes along with this, but these people are all pros and they’ll find a way to make things happen so that they can stay roughly on the same timeline. It’s a similar situation that is going on right now for season 11 of The Walking Dead. Even though technically there is one more episode still toa ir on the tenth season of that show, it’s already been shot and it’s really a matter of when the post-production crew can actually get it together.

Better Call Saul season 6 will bridge the gap between the prequel and Breaking Bad — and hopefully also give us a better sense of what could be happening in the future with Gene.

