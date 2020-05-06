The Blacklist season 7 episode 18: Al Roker guest-stars in 150th episode







The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 is airing on Friday, and it’s set to accomplish a number of different things. It’s a chance to advance the stories of Reddington and Katarina Rostova a little bit further, and it also just so happens to be the 150th installment of the series! While these milestones don’t often get the same amount of publicity, we know that they can deliver a number of great things.

Oh, and we should also mention that this episode has a rather big-name guest star at the same time in Al Roker, who seems to be playing a modified version of himself. You can see the Today Show host in a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, where he is involved in some negotiations with Reddington. Roker is supposedly a big fan of the show, and one of the things that we’ve seen with The Blacklist over time is a willingness to include cameos from some celebrity viewers. Take, for example, Leslie Jones and the previous appearance that she made alongside James Spader on the series.

We don’t presume that Al Roker has some longstanding connection to Raymond Reddington in the series’ lore, but there is something very funny about having a morning-show host having a sit-down conversation with one of the most dangerous criminals in the known world. That is a big part of the humor that is present within a show like this, where there is such a natural appeal and magnetism to Raymond Reddington as a character. Even if it’s risky business him, you still end up spending a good bit of time with the guy.

Let’s just hope that Roker doesn’t do anything to make Reddington mad — we know already what happens to some people out there who cross Raymond in a big way.

