Riverdale season 4 finale spoilers: Should you expect big cliffhanger?







Tomorrow night marks the Riverdale season 4 finale on The CW, and all signs indicate a big, powerful episode is coming. All signs do point towards you having a lot to be excited about — including some great character moments and also a cliffhanger! It’s just not the cliffhanger that anyone was expecting, given that this episode was not planned in advance to be the end of the season.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide leading into this upcoming episode, here is some of what Madchen Amick had to say on the subject of what’s coming:

“I definitely feel very honored that we’re going to sort of wrap up and end on this episode. Unfortunately, it’s for the reason that it is — that’s very unfortunate. I think what’s nice is that the episode didn’t have to change too much … It just coincidentally ended up serving as a really good cliffhanger for the season. So, I’m glad we were able to keep the episode intact from what we went into it planning to do.”

As this finale progresses, hopefully we will get a greater sense of what this cliffhanger is — on the surface, this one feels to be a very creepy exercise that has a lot to do with Jughead plotting out a way to get into college. We could see either some dream sequences or reenactments of some of his work, but there’s something more likely happening underneath the surface here, as well. Given that the producers have had this footage for at least a little while, we’re sure that they’ve come up with a way in which to ensure we have a proper ending … or at least a good temporary one. There’s no telling when season 5 could premiere, but we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for fall.

