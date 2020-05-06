The Voice results: Did Cedrice, Michael Williams get wild-card save?







Tonight on The Voice, we had a chance to view the first live results show of the season! This was an experiment, albeit a strange one. The video quality wasn’t always great, but you still saw roughly the same show that you always do.

Team Blake – Todd Tilghman was the artist put through by voters at home, whereas Blake decided to go ahead and advance Toneisha Harris. Vocally, we understand that decision fully.

Team Legend – We had no idea what the voting public was going to decide here since there were a lot of great people. Yet, the public decided to put through CammWess! Meanwhile, John ended up selecting Zan.

Team Kelly – Here, Micah Iverson ended up being the person who got the love from voters. As for the coach, she opted to put through Megan Danielle.

Team Nick – It goes without saying that Thunderstorm Artis was the artist put through by America’s vote, as he may be the favorite to win right now. Allegra Miles was Nick’s pick.

Wild Card – Joanna Serenko, Mandi Castillo, Cedrice, and Michael Williams are up for the save! These four all had a chance to compete in this crazy environment. We didn’t even have a good sense as to who was going to advance from this mix.

