9-1-1 season 3 finale spoilers: Cast details intense train rescue







Coming up next week on Fox, the 9-1-1 season 3 finale is going to be bringing all of the intensity you could ever hope for. A train derailment is at the center of everything that you’re going to see, and this story is going to prove to be big, bold, and chaotic.

Oh, and did we mention that you’ll be seeing a lot of Connie Britton as Abby throughout? She had a conversation with Maddie at the end of this past episode, and we’re sure that this is going to lead into all sorts of exciting stuff in the upcoming hour.

In the video below, you can see a number of the show’s main cast members do their part to preview how a lot of this episode is going to play out, including doing their part to hype up the big action set piece that is the aforementioned train. There’s a lot that happens at night here, and there’s a considerable amount of danger when you consider how things could shift and change. It’s another something to look at and anticipate.

Will there big a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this? It feels like all signs are pointing to yes, mostly because that is the sort of show that this is. They also had to anticipate that they were going to be anticipating another season pretty early on, and that allowed for them to have a lot of time in order to figure out precisely the sort of story that they want to tell moving forward. We’ll see exactly what that looks like soon — we’re excited for sure, but also very much nervous. How could we not be, all things considered? This is the show where anyone can die at any given moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 9-1-1 season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some further news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox, video via TV Insider.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







