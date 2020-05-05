FBI: Most Wanted season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at CBS?







Following tonight’s big finale, are you going to have a chance to see an FBI: Most Wanted season 2 on CBS in the future? Within this article, we come bearing some early estimations on that subject.

So what’s the bad news? We don’t want to keep you waiting in this article — there isn’t anything official when it comes to a season 2. With that being said … we’re confident. Extremely confident. We have a hard time imagining that CBS is going to want to do away with a show that produced solid ratings for most of the season — alongside, of course, a memorable crossover with the flagship show that generated really good ratings.

To date, FBI: Most Wanted season 1 has averaged a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic and a little more than 7 million live viewers a week. For the sake of comparison, NCIS: New Orleans last season averaged a 0.8 rating and 7.29 million viewers in this same timeslot. That’s great year-to-year retention in this timeslot, and that was with FBI: Most Wanted premiering at midseason without that much in the way of a proper fall run. We know that shows under the Dick Wolf umbrella tend to produce great retention, so we have to imagine that we’re going to continue to see many more years of both of these shows pending some shocking development.

As for when we can expect that official renewal to come in, think along the lines of the next two weeks. CBS has a virtual upfront set where they will announce their upcoming schedule, and we have a hard time imagining that FBI: Most Wanted will not be a part of that in some way. The current health crisis is probably delaying when this will happen, but we still feel very much confident that it will. As for when it could return to the air, that’s all going to be based on the health crisis, as well — safety needs to be the top priority.

