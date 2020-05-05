black-ish season 7: Is it renewed, canceled over at ABC?







Following tonight’s big finale, is there a reason to have hope for a black-ish season 7 renewal? Is it a lock by any means? While we’re hopeful, you never quite know when it comes to the TV world! We’ve seen long-running shows be canceled abruptly so there is no guarantee.

For the time being, there is no official word on a season 7 of the series at ABC — we remain hopeful, but it’s clear that black-ish is not the live ratings success story that it once was. Overall, this is a series averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.6 million live viewers a week. These are drops versus the ratings from last season, and they are also drops versus the mixed-ish spin-off show that airs half an hour earlier.

Is it true that there are some additional ways that viewers are seeing the show? Absolutely. Think along the lines of DVR ratings, internet streams, and a whole lot more. This sort of stuff does very much matter, but it’s hard to gauge a lot of the total audience from the outside looking in.

The biggest reason why we expect a black-ish renewal actually has nothing to do with the ratings. Instead, it has a little bit more to do with the show’s long-term success and ABC’s desire to end the show properly. Regardless of if season 7 is the final one or not, we do think that the network will want a proper series finale. So long as we don’t have that in a given season, there are reasons to keep it going. This show has also received so much critical acclaim that seeing ABC unceremoniously dump it would not be satisfying in the least. We’re hoping for something more, so let’s cross our fingers for good news over the weeks ahead.

