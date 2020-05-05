Mixed-ish season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at ABC?







Following tonight’s finale, it makes sense that you would have some questions about a Mixed-ish season 2 renewal over at ABC. Will it happen, or at least is there a good chance? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break this situation down … while also looking at all of the factors involved in here.

For the time being, there is no confirmation that a Mixed-ish season 2 renewal is going to happen. Are we optimistic? Sure, and for a few different reasons. Take, for example, the viability of this franchise. ABC and parent company Disney have shown a commitment to both black-ish and also the spin-off grown-ish, so it makes a little bit of sense to show a lot of loyalty to this series, as well.

So is there an issue here? Well, the ratings are not necessarily stellar. To date, the series has averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 3 million viewers. More concerning is that the numbers have been lower than that over the past several weeks. Granted, live ratings are just a small sample of the overall audience and we do think that there are more viewers out there beyond what you’re seeing here.

ABC has a couple of weeks to announce their renewals before unveiling their fall schedule, so we remain optimistic that we’ll hear some good news here. If nothing else, there are a number of great stories still worth telling in this world, and we think that on some level, mixed-ish can continue to inform black-ish in a lot of different ways. We also just think that comedy is going to be incredibly important over the next several months as people continue to look for an escape.

Personally, we wouldn’t be surprised if renewals for black-ish and Mixed-ish are announced at the same exact time — go ahead and prepare yourselves for that!

