Bless This Mess season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Is Bless This Mess renewed for a season 3, and should we expect for it to be? Within this article, we’ve got a little bit more insight on that very subject — plus a look towards what is next!

For now, let’s kick things off by getting a little bit of the bad news out of the way: There is no confirmation that a season 3 renewal is happening. There’s still a good chance for it, though, as the bulk of all major networks have opted against making any big announcements early. A lot of that likely has a thing or two to do with the current health crisis slowing negotiations. We wouldn’t view it as any evidence that ABC or any other network is about to drop the metaphorical guillotine on a number of their various shows.

Let’s go ahead now and talk about the main renewal factor for a show like this: Live viewers! Is Bless This Mess doing enough to ensure more episodes are coming? We’d say that there is a reasonably good chance at it! Think about it like this — season 2 averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 3.6 million live viewers a week. While these numbers are not through-the-roof spectacular, they’re up versus the show’s season 1 average. We know that it benefited more this season from The Conners as a lead-in, but it would still be very-much rare to see a show canceled that actually performed better than the prior season.

Also, remember that Modern Family is over and because of that, ABC may need to keep more of their established comedies while they search for some other hits. Bless This Mess may not be a flagship show for them, but it has a good cast and we think that they’re going to want to have at least a certain amount of stability moving forward.

Hopefully, we’ll learn about a decision on a renewal here over the next several weeks — upfronts are coming later this month.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Bless This Mess

Do you want to see a Bless This Mess season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







