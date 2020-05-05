The Flash season 6: Where is Joe West? Is Jesse L. Martin leaving?







Where is Joe West on The Flash season 6 tonight? If you are coming into this article with a lot of different questions, hopefully we have answers within!

Before we dive into too much else, let’s make the following clear: There is no evidence at the moment that Jesse L. Martin is leaving the show. This seems to be another classic case of The Flash temporarily writing out a cast member from the series. We’ve seen instances like this before where Caitlin, Cisco, Ralph, and other regulars are gone for a stretch of time. It doesn’t seem to be out of the ordinary here. (Last season, Martin was written out of the series following a back injury.)

So why write out Joe now? It’s mostly so that the character can be safe within witness protection. We’d like to imagination that he’ll be back at some point this season, but the truth is that it feels unlikely. Maybe he would’ve come back in the event that the show had a chance to finish its full run this season, but the global health crisis rendered that impossible.

For now, we think that Joe will return on the already-renewed The Flash season 7, largely because he’s an essential part of the show. We think that he is incredibly important at this point to giving the series another sort of perspective. Even if they aren’t around for every single episode, there aren’t a lot of other parental figures within the Arrowverse. Think about what happened over on Arrow to Oliver’s parents and also Quentin Lance; meanwhile, we saw Nate Heywood’s dad die last season on Legends of Tomorrow. Joe is important, and the show needs him to ground a lot of what is going on.

Also, Martin is an exceptional actor. We hope that there is some great stuff coming for him whenever the series does return.

