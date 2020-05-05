The Conners season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Following tonight’s big finale, what could the future hold when it comes to The Conners season 3? Should we expect a renewal? Within this article, we come bearing some more news on that very subject!

Let’s kick things off here with this: For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed in regards to the future of the John Goodman – Sara Gilbert series. Yet, don’t view this as some sort of reason for extreme pessimism. This is a show that has a dedicated audience, and beyond just that, it is the strongest comedy on ABC right now in terms of the ratings. There’s a pretty exceptional reason to think that it will be back.

So what is the holdup on the official renewal? We think that there are a couple of different components to what is going on here.

1. The current health crisis – Because of people being displaced from their jobs, negotiations are a little bit more challenging — and it’s been that way all across the board. Everything will get done, but it’s a matter of being patient.

2. Signing all of the cast members – Typically, shows sign all of their cast to deals of six or seven seasons before they even kick off. Yet, The Conners is far from your typical show. Because it is a spin-off on Roseanne, a series that was already revived, the contract structure here is different. All signs point to everyone wanting to come back, but it’s a matter of getting metaphorical pen to paper and ensuring that it happens.

Odds are, we’ll hear about a Conners season 3 renewal at some point over the next few weeks. It’s nothing to be worried about, so let’s just reflect on this current season and be happy over all of the good stuff we had a chance to see. There’s nothing to be worried about, pending some last-second surprise.

