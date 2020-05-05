The Voice results preview: Are Thunderstorm Artis, Allegra Miles locks?







Tonight on NBC, The Voice results are going to be airing — and with that, the experiment continues. This is one of the weirdest seasons in recent memory, given the fact that everyone is performing at home and dealing with all sorts of limitations. It doesn’t feel anywhere near as easy to predict as to what America is going to do week in and week out!

Want to get more The Voice coverage? Then watch our take on last night’s show below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our series playlist. We’re going to have more updates before long!

Yet, at the same time we are able to make at least a few estimates as to what we think the voting public is going to do. First and foremost, it feels like Thunderstorm Artis is a lock to move forward. He’s been a fan favorite from his first audition, and his musical versatility and incredible voice make him a super-strong contender. Meanwhile, Todd Tilghman performed at the end of the show and seems to have a really strong following. Be confident in him, as well.

As for everyone else, we’re high on the ability of Allegra Miles and CammWest to move on following two very strong performances — they’ve also been featured enough to think that they each have a great chance. Toneisha Harris has a huge voice and she sang a popular Kelly Clarkson hit; that’s going to help her. Finally, we think Mandi Thomas choosing country super-hit “I Hope You Dance” probably helps her (though we weren’t that big on the performance).

If these six all advance, there will be three more who make it through. Mike Jerel is a contender, we loved Zan Fiskum, and we also think that there are some other great performers out there … but it gets hard to call.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now!

What do you think is going to happen on The Voice results show tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







