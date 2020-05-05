Outlander season 5: Diana Gabaldon episode posts season-high ratings







For the third straight week, we come bearing some positive Outlander season 5 ratings news to report! This time around, it is that the penultimate episode of the season (written by none other than author Diana Gabaldon) posted the show’s best live numbers of 2020.

Overall, we’re talking about 866,000 total viewers, a slight increase from the week before. (Like with all other premium-cable series, the 18-49 demographic doesn’t matter all that much.) What can you attribute the ratings increase to? We don’t think that it has all that much to do with shelter-in-place orders and viewers being home, as many viewers have been doing that for well over a month! Instead, we believe it is a combination of two different factors: Anticipation for the finale and then also Gabaldon’s work. She understands the hearts of these characters so intimately, and it led to a number of fantastic moments in the episode. (We don’t think the Lizzie – Brianna scene is getting enough love amidst all of the other great stuff.)

For more Outlander discussion on episode 11, be sure to watch our reaction below! Once you do, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our series playlist. We’ll have more coverage after the finale there!

Of course, and as we’ve often said, live ratings are just a small fraction of the overall Outlander viewership pie. Alas, we just don’t get to publicly see all of the other numbers! These include DVR viewings, repeat airings, app streams, and of course international views. They all still count towards renewal negotiations, but Starz/other broadcasters are not obliged to provide them. Live ratings remain a good measurement of how many fans feel. Some prefer the traditional TV watching experience, whereas others may live in a part of the country where high-speed internet is not available, making app viewing difficult. You can’t count on them as the end-all, be-all for the performance of a show anymore, but they are a viable sample size.

Since we are so close to the end of this season, you can count on us for more ratings discussion along the way. Remember that Outlander already has a season 6 renewal, though the start of production is currently on hold due to the global health crisis.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander and some of what lies ahead in the finale!

What do you think of the latest Outlander season 5 ratings gains?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other information. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







