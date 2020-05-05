The Voice season 18: Is Thunderstorm Artis, Zan Fiskum a contender?







Tonight marked the first The Voice performance show of the season — typically, these are live, but that wasn’t exactly the case this time. These were all pre-recorded from various homes, but if we’re being totally honest, a lot of these sounded better than what we hear in-studio.

In the end, there were a handful of performers who really stood out head and shoulders above the rest … and we’re confused that Zan Fiskum may be the biggest darkhorse this whole season. She didn’t get enough attention for her earlier performances, but her version of “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan was all sorts of fantastic. There was a real ethereal quality to it, and the song seemed to fit the current era really well.

Also, we can’t forget about Thunderstorm Artis and his performance of “Summertime,” which felt simply sublime and one of the best covers that we’ve heard across any singing show. He’s got a great chance of winning and we think that he’s a lock to move forward.

Also worth noting as contenders? Toneisha Harris and also Cedrice, who continues to perform like nobody’s business despite the fact that she’s swapped teams. Really, this is one of those seasons where a lot of stolen artists could end up making it really far … and we don’t have any problem with that. We just have a problem with the super-limited window for live shows. What gives with that?!

