





Tonight’s The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode focused on some surprising exits. Both Sheridan and Savannah departed after a whole mess of drama related to Julia and Brandon. To be frank, Sheridan got his heart smashed and Savannah realized that she didn’t want to be played by a guy who was stringing to different people along.

Because of this, Julia and Brandon entered the second part of the episode performing as a couple, but there was no guarantee that this would turn into anything more for them at all. They were up against some steep competition!

If there is one big issue that we had with the entire second hour of the show, it was seeing Chris and Bri’s fantastic performance completely overshadowed by some ridiculous drama between Jamie and Trevor. Yet, somehow Chris and Bri didn’t even have the biggest presence on the night — that instead went to Natascha and Ryan.

In the end, though, there was one more couple who found themselves eliminated at the end of the episode. That couple ended up being (ironic drum roll please) … Julia and Brandon. We have a feeling that had Julia stuck around with Sheridan, she would still be in the competition right now. After this exit, Julia seemed to be upset at Natascha over what she said prior to the performance. Meanwhile, she was also mad at Brandon for how he handled the performance. Julia said she had no regrets earlier in the episode; yet, she admitted that she regretted not sticking with Sheridan earlier on in the episode.

