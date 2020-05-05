9-1-1 season 3 finale promo: Is Athena or Hen leaving?







As we prepare for the 9-1-1 season 3 finale on Fox next week, the latest promo will be forcing you to ask all sorts of questions. Take, for example, whether or not we could be seeing a number of characters departing.

Take, for example, what’s coming up for Athena. We know already that this character has gone through a lot — heck, she found her life in jeopardy! It makes sense for her to at least contemplate leaving the force, even though without question she is great at her job. The city would be a little less safe and secure if she isn’t out there.

We’re reasonably confident that she’ll stay for now — so long as Angela Bassett is a part of the show, don’t you want to give her some of the best material possible? It’s harder to feature her in a prominent way if she doesn’t have this dangerous job, and that is a part of the ultimate trade-off that comes with the show. There’s a lot of danger, but you need some of the characters to be involved in said danger. It’s difficult, but that is a huge part of the dynamic that comes with being a part of this show.

As for other possible departures, it does feel already as though this upcoming episode is going to make you question whether or not Hen could continue to be around as well. Could she take off to medical school? That’s a decision that she is going to have to figure out, and it once again puts us in a tough spot as a viewer — we want her to be happy, but at the same time we also want her to be around the team! It’s going to be tough seeing exactly how things shape out.

