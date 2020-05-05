The Baker and the Beauty episode 5 spoilers: Noa, Daniel go public!







As we move into The Baker and the Beauty episode 5 airing on ABC next week, there is some exciting stuff coming up! This is an episode entitled “Honeymoon’s Over,” and it will show some of the serious strains of stardom. After spending some time dating in secret Noa and Daniel’s relationship will start to become public, and there are a lot of stresses that are going to come because of that. Take, for example, Daniel having to deal with way more attention than he’s ever used to having.

Will they be able to survive this? Given that we like to think of this show as a romantic comedy, we’re optimistic — but no relationship is without stumbling blocks. Typically about halfway through most romantic comedies we tend to see all sorts of problems.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Baker and the Beauty episode 5 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Honeymoon’s Over” – When Noa and Daniel’s relationship goes public, the extra attention proves to be more intense than they had anticipated and tensions begin to build. To make matters worse, Lewis makes Vanessa an intriguing proposition which leads to a conflict between Daniel and Noa. Meanwhile, as Rafael strives to be more supportive of Mateo’s dreams, Mari feels helpless and worries that she won’t be able to protect Natalie from the opinions of the outside world on an all-new episode of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” airing MONDAY, MAY 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

All sings point towards this being a really fun episode, but here’s our customary reminder to continue to watch — and also do so live. This is the only way to ensure that we get a season 2 of this underdog story.

