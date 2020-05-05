Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Aisha Tyler directs!







Want to get some more news about Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 9? There’s a lot to be excited about here! You’re going to have big moments for Liz and some other characters, but then also a very-notable director in Aisha Tyler! The actress/host already has connections with The CW due to Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and we’ve seen her direct everything from feature films to also her previous show in Criminal Minds. This has gotta be a fun show to dive into as a director, since there are so many different ways to use your imagination.

This upcoming episode is entitled “The Diner,” and this could be a great example of a story starting with a rather simple premise before things start to turn into complete chaos. There’s going to be some humor here! It’s not all about shocking secrets that could alter Michael and Isobel’s lives in a notable way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

AISHA TYLER DIRECTS THE EPISODE – After uncovering a surprising connection to their past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) learn the painful truth about the night Tripp (guest star Jason Behr) attacked their mothers. Meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) confronts his father (Trevor St. John) about their troubled family history. Elsewhere, Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) first date with Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) takes an awkward turn after Liz (Jeanine Mason) inadvertently becomes a third wheel. Nathan Dean also stars. Aisha Tyler directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Carina Adly MacKenzie and teleplay by Steve Stringer, Alanna Bennet & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#209). Original airdate 5/11/2020.

We are getting closer to the end of the season and with that, we gotta believe that stories are about to accelerate for a lot of these characters. Rest assured, though, that there are still more episodes running until we get around to June.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







