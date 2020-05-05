My Brilliant Friend season 3 premiere date hopes on HBO







Following tonight’s finale, what should the expectation be when it comes to a My Brilliant Friend season 3 on HBO? When can we expect the series to premiere?

For starters, let’s go ahead and make the following clear — the series, which is a collaboration-of-sorts between HBO and Italian broadcaster RAI, is coming back for another season. That was confirmed very recently, and that makes us confident that there’s going to be a lot more of the series coming. We love that HBO continues to be committed to bringing on board international series — it adds more variety to their lineup, even if these shows don’t often receive the strongest ratings in the world.

Now, the question becomes whether or not we are going to be seeing more episodes in the near future. That seems unlikely. For starters, there was a good wait of a year and a half between season 1 and season 2, and you have to anticipate that there would be something similar this time around. Beyond just that, we also have what is going on with the global health crisis … and it has truly been global. Italy has been one of the hardest-hit countries outside of the United States and because of that, we could easily anticipate even more delays. We may be stuck waiting for a couple of years to see what is next.

In the end, though, it’s best not to dive too heavily into any speculation. After all, this is a time defined mostly by uncertainty and the safety of everyone remains paramount. We hope that everything will be back to normal in due time … but also in a way that is safe. Shouldn’t be the thing that matters more than anything else?

