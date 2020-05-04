Bull season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS? The latest







Following tonight’s big finale, should you have any hopes for a Bull season 5 renewal? This may be one of the more complicated decisions that CBS makes.

As so many of you surely know at this point, we are living through one of the most uncertain periods in recent history. Industries all over the world are impacted, and for television it’s put a delay on pretty much everything. That includes productions being filmed and networks determining whether or not they are bringing shows back.

Typically by now, we would know whether or not the Michael Weatherly legal drama is coming back. Now, everything is more up in the air and we’d consider the show’s future to be somewhat of a toss-up.

Overall, season 4 of Bull is averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 6.3 million live viewers an episode. In the latter measurement, there’s no denying that the series is doing quite well. It’s also drawing a good 900,000 more viewers a week than its lead-in All Rise. That’s impressive in an era where that sort of thing rarely ever happens. We also know that the show has some international viability due to Weatherly’s star power.

Yet, here are some of the problems — New York productions tend to be fairly expensive and, beyond just that, there is uncertainty surrounding when it would even be able to return. If CBS was on the fence about the future of Bull they could cancel it now, arguing that it wouldn’t be able to come back for a long time and there was no guarantee viewers would return at all. Because New York is one of the most hard-hit areas in this health crisis, it may take a little longer for filming to resume there.

CBS did show last year that they were still fond of Bull, renewing it despite a heavy controversy and with some ensuing fallout. We’ll see what the future holds this time, as you should be able to learn about the future by the end of the month.

