Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? More season 2 hopes







Is Prodigal Son new tonight? If you find yourself wondering about that question, we’ve got you covered within!

Let’s start things off here by handing down the bad news: There is no new episode of the Tom Payne drama tonight. As for the reason why, it’s all due to the fact that last week was the finale! Originally, there were meant to be more episodes in this season than we ended up getting, but the finale was still filmed prior to the health crisis and ensuing production shutdown. The showdown involving Malcolm and Nicholas is one of the last memories you’re left to linger on … to go along with that pretty gruesome sequence involving Ainsley.

Moving into season 2, it’s clear that the show needs to figure out how to best unravel that pretty fantastic cliffhanger … but we also need to learn in general as to whether or not there is going to be a season 2. Nothing is confirmed as of yet and while we are cautiously optimistic, that isn’t going to change whatever Fox decides to do. We think that you’ll hear some news at some point over the next couple of weeks — a lot of networks have held back on announcements likely due to the current health crisis, meaning that we’re going to have an enormous dogpile of news sooner rather than later.

Beyond unraveling the Ainsley reveal, we do of course also want to learn a little bit more about what happens to Martin, what sort of cases we’ll see Malcolm take on, and how he is now going to handle having another killer within his family. This is a show that really lives and thrives within dark corners, and there are more opportunities to do that now than ever.

Provided that Prodigal Son is renewed, we hope that there are new episodes that air at some point in 2020 … though admittedly, that is far from certain at the moment, as well.

