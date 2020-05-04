The Neighborhood season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS? The latest







At the moment, what are we looking at in regards to The Neighborhood season 3 happening? Is there a reason for optimism? Within this article, we’ll do our best to detail what we’ve know … and then what we expect moving forward.

The first thing that is worth noting in this article is that the Max Greenfield – Cedric the Entertainer series is not necessarily going to have a proper ending to this season. Like so many others all across the board, production was forced to shut down early due to the health crisis. There are therefore some scripts that have already been completed that could be carried over to a season 3 … but nothing is guaranteed there. These are uncertain times, and the show could opt to change their planned ending to move forward and try to reflect what is going on in the world. Given that The Neighborhood is about that very thing, it’s going to be hard for the show to avoid it.

Even without production shutting down, though, we would feel reasonably confident that the show would be coming back for a season 3. Why? You just have to check the ratings. To date, season 2 has averaged a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 6.2 million live viewers. These ratings are enough to make it one of the stronger comedies on all of network TV, and this is the sort of solid multi-camera comedy that CBS likes to build around. We foresee it having a few more years, at least, left in the tank if the ratings stay roughly where they are right now.

Typically, we would’ve heard by now if a show like The Neighborhood is coming back, as CBS often issues bulk renewals in the month of April. Yet, the health crisis is changing that process, as well. We’re sure that some news will emerge before the end of the month, given that networks do tend to solidify something remotely close to a fall schedule around them.

