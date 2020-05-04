The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 sneak peek: Katarina calls Dembe







As we approach The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 airing on NBC this Friday, we know it’s going to be one of the most intense episodes we’ve seen yet. How can it not be when you think about some of the stakes? We have Reddington presumably recovering from a near-death situation, Liz has a clue from her private investigator, and then Dembe may have to choose between his imam and then also his loyalty to Reddington.

For a little more on what to expect here, why not go ahead and view the sneak peek below? This clip (via SpoilerTV) features Katarina calling up Dembe and making it clear that he has one hour to get to a designated location. If he’s not there, the imam dies. Katarina claims that Sadiq Asmal was not going to give her information — but, maybe he will in order to save his life. We know that Sadiq is one of the people Dembe cares about the most in the entire world, and he’d probably do just about everything that he can in order to help him.

The hardest part for Dembe is going to be keeping this from Reddington — he may have to, based on the fact that he may have no other choice. He doesn’t want to lose his imam, and if he does, we wonder what that will mean for Dembe and Reddington’s relationship. Dembe has pleaded with Reddington throughout the series to go ahead and tell Liz a good chunk of the truth. If he had done that, would any of this chaos be happening. Has Reddington’s decision to keep matters secret done way more harm than good? These are things we may not get firm answers on for quite some time…

