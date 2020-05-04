How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 15: Series finale details







How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 15 is going to be the series finale, and when it airs in just over a week, be prepared for emotions. The title here is “Stay,” and that alone raises questions as to what it’s a reference to. It could be related to someone trying to depart the world, to stay in the land of the living, or even some sort of command before a big secret is dropped.

No matter what it’s a reference to, we are aware of this — we’re going to see some crazy stuff coming over the next couple of weeks. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise with this show based on where we are right now. Annalise is supposedly dying, there are more secrets to be dropped, and Wes Gibbons is going to factor into all of this somehow.

Want a few more details about the big finale? Then we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below:

Annalise discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.

We would expect Laurel to factor into this story for the second straight week (she will be appearing on Thursday night), just as there is also probably going to be some other references from the early days of the show mixed in. We would expect that How to Get Away with Murder is out to bring the story full-circle in the final episode. It may not be an easy thing to do, but the effect of it would be all sorts of dramatic and exciting.

