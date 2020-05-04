The Flash season 6: Candice Patton on possible finale cliffhanger







There’s a new episode of The Flash season 6 airing on The CW this Thursday, and this is one that is coming just one week before the finale. Yet, as so many of you out there likely know, this was not meant to be the finale. There are some tricks behind the scenes that can be done to make it feel a little bit more like the final episode, but it remains to be seen what those will look like.

Also, it remains to be seen whether or not Iris is actually going to find herself free from her Mirrorverse prison, where she has been for a significant chunk of the back half of this season. While we’ve certainly enjoyed a lot of this story, eventually we do want to see a proper Westallen reunion! We’ve been waiting to see it for so long.

On the subject of whether or not the finale will have a cliffhanger, it doesn’t even seem as though Candice Patton knows at the moment. Speaking via TVLine, here is what she had to say:

I hope so. I’m not sure how they’re going to finish it and edit it. We have to deal with Iris still being stick in the Mirrorverse, so I have no idea how they’re going to put a button on it.

Our feeling for right now is that the writers will conjure up something that feels exciting and sets the stage for a season 7 in the fall — there’s a real recognition that these shows work well when there are some teasers attached to them, and all signs at the moment do seem to suggest that there are going to be some opportunities to wrap up the story of the Mirroverse when the show returns. (Of course, we’re going to need some patience as we wait and see when that happens.)

No matter how the season ends, can we give Patton some applause? Effectively, she’s gotten a chance to play two different versions of Iris over the past couple of months and that’s been pretty exciting — even if Mirror-Iris has shattered hearts aplenty.

How do you want to see The Flash season 6 wrap things up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

