The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Rachel Lindsay, Toni Braxton appearing







Tonight on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode 4, more twists are entering the mix. The competition is going to feature more performances sure, but also couples having to determine whether or not they are truly meant to be with some of the people they are.

How will that work? Well, they’ll all be paired off with some other contestants in order for their chemistry to be tested. They’ll be on dates, which could be a temptation or a chance to just reaffirm what they already have. It’s really just in the eye of the beholder. We feel confident about some of these couples’ stability, but others? Not so much. (Poor Sheridan’s probably going to have his heart smashed at some point soon…)

For some more news on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist.

For a few more details, including the presence of Rachel Lindsay, Toni Braxton, and more, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

The six remaining couples – Natascha and Ryan, Julia and Sheridan, Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, Jamie and Trevor, and Savannah and Brandon – survived the first round of musical performances, but another shocking surprise awaits them. They will be switching partners and going on dates with someone in another couple in order to really test their relationships and their all-important chemistry. Will the dates affirm the feelings they have with their current partners or will they decide to change their mate? The drama reaches epic proportions before the couples prepare to hit the stage again with celebrity judges – Bachelor married royalty, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, bestselling recording artist Andy Grammer and GRAMMY® Award winner Toni Braxton – ready to weigh in on their musical talent and the chemistry expressed in their performances.

Based on our gut feeling, tonight’s going to be a whole mess of drama and we’re excited to see just about every single second of it. How can we not be? There are going to be opportunities in here to get updates on a lot of these different relationships, eliminations, and probably tears. While we’re not as huge on the music part of things, the drama itself is very signature to this franchise.

What do you think is going to happen on tonight's The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart?

