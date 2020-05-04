Battlestar Galactica reboot being set up at Peacock streaming service







Was there a real craving for a new version of Battlestar Galactica? That is something worth wondering at the moment. Yet, at the same time that’s what the upcoming Peacock streaming service is envisioning.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, Michael Lesslie (The Little Drummer Girl) is poised to create and write a new reboot of the classic property. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is also on board as an executive producer. It’s too early to tell what will come of this franchise, but Peacock is owned by the same company as Syfy, which was a primary force (back when it was called Sci-Fi Channel) behind the super-popular Battlestar Galactica series that featured Tricia Helfer, Edward James Olmos, and many others. That show became a cultural institution and is considered by many to be one of the greatest shows of the genre ever.

The challenge with doing another version of this property now is that the previous Battlestar show still holds up so well, and you don’t want to do anything that harms that legacy. Also, there is a good bit of space sci-fi out there at the moment in between Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, The Expanse, and the ever-expanding Star Wars universe over at Disney+. Is there room for more of it at this given moment?

Still, the move here seems to be an obvious push to get people interested in Peacock with big-name franchises. One of its biggest selling points at launch is its library of popular shows from the past — plus the Psych movie sequel. There are a number of various original projects in development, with the idea being that the service (which will have a free tier) will assist NBC with further marketing and expanding its own programming. This could help in an era where there are more and more people looking for some streaming options versus traditional networks.

What do you want to see when it comes to a possible Battlestar Galactica reboot?

