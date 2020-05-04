Songland video: CKAY, Jeffrey James, Haile sing for Martina McBride







Come tonight’s new episode of Songland on NBC, we’re going to have once again a number of big performances. Martina McBride is the performer coming into Songland in the hopes of finding the next big hit, and she’s got a number of talented people to consider.

So who are some of these singers? We’ve got some sneak peeks below with a look at least some of them.

Jeffrey James, “We Can Be (Heroes)” – This song is big, anthemic, and it has a really catchy hook in the chorus at the same time. It doesn’t sound explicitly country, but it doesn’t necessarily need to be in order for Martina to make it a hit. This is a really great melody and just based on that, he’s going to have a good chance of moving forward.

CKAY, “Heroes” – Apparently, heroes is the word of the day on this episode! The pace of this song is a little bit faster and it’s got a lot of power behind it. Yet, Ryan Tedder is concerned that perhaps this song doesn’t have as much of a chorus to it at the moment.

Halie, “Girls Like Me” – She’s one of the youngest songwriters to ever be on the show — she’s only nineteen, but she’s already found an imprint within the Nashville songwriting world. The message of this song is about accepting yourself and finding comfort in who you are. While it does feel like the song could be interpreted as a little too young, we think that there’s a nostalgia in here that will transcend.

