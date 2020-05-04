Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan on uncertain filming situation







As we’ve been saying for a little while now, the future of Outlander season 6 on Starz is a little bit complicated. While we know that it’s coming, we’re still in a situation where we are still having to wait and see precisely when filming can begin.

We’d heard that originally, production was supposed to start this month — and Sam Heughan confirmed in a W Network-supported Twitter chat last night that it was actually supposed to start this week! Yet, the current health crisis has obviously delayed that, and while Sam suggests fall, we all have to take a wait-and-see approach on that. We hope that the world will be a little bit safer by then, especially since this is a show that often films large scenes with a rather large number of people.

Of course, the delay in production does mean a likely delay in getting new episodes on the air. It’s often the case that we’re left waiting more than a year for more new episodes as it is. Now, we have to imagine that the wait is going to stretch further. The earliest we could foresee season 6 airing now is the fall of 2021, and it could be later than that depending on what happens. We know that the writers are hard at work still perfecting the story, so you don’t have to worry at all about scripts being ready.

At the moment, there is no official word as to whether season 6 will be the series’ last — we’re hopeful still for a season 7, largely because there are so many people who have spoken out about either wanting it to happen or planning for it in advance. Outlander remains a tentpole for Starz, even to the point that there has been debate over a possible Lord John Grey spin-off. So long as the demand is there and the story remains strong, we imagine that Outlander as a series will keep going.

We were supposed to start this week. We have scheduled for Fall. Will just have to see… 🤞 https://t.co/NxLusL0hWV — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 4, 2020

