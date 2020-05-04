Good Girls season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?







Is Good Girls going to be renewed for a season 4 at NBC — or should we expect the drama to be canceled later this spring? Within this article, we’ll do our best to tell you what we know right now, and what we think the network could eventually decide.

At the moment, we’ll start by noting that nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to a Good Girls season 4. We know that we would like to see it, but the ball is firmly in the network’s court and they have to figure out whether or not that is something that they’d like to see happen.

We should start things off by noting this, though — we really hope that there’s more on the basis that there was always meant to be more. This season was forced to cut filming short due to the current health crisis, meaning that there was more story that was left to be told. We’re hoping that there is an opportunity coming up where we will be able to see that — if nothing else, we need closure to what the writers had planned this time, let alone another season beyond that.

If there is any reason for concern, it’s that the Mae Whitman – Retta – Christina Hendricks series is not necessarily raking in big live ratings. It’s averaging a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is lower than the vast majority of shows that are currently on the NBC schedule. Yet, if there is any reason for hope, it’s that Good Girls does remain a rather-popular streaming show for the network and it performs well in terms of DVR viewership.

Hopefully, we will have some more news coming your way on a renewal over the next few weeks. Stay tuned…

