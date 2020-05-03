Good Witch season 6: Where is Grace? Bailee Madison’s exit







If you’re watching tonight’s Good Witch season 6 premiere on Hallmark Channel tonight, you may need a refresher on one thing: Where is Grace? Is Bailee Madison leaving the show?

Well, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: Madison has already left the show. The actress departed the series and her role at the end of last season, and we did see Grace written out in a way that felt appropriate for the character.

Yet, even though she is gone, rest assured that she will not be forgotten. There are still going to be some ways in which Grace will be included in some upcoming storylines, at least in name and courtesy of some events that happened in the past. It’s also clear that the door is more than open for her to return, so you don’t quite have to worry about that. Cassie would welcome her back in open arms.

Madison’s departure, at least for now, has to do with exploring a wide array of other different possibilities. It’s something that many young performers like to do, and she did contribute a great deal to this show and this world for many years. It’s hard to blame her for wanting to try something a little bit different for a while, and she at least clued in everyone as to what was happening early enough that there could be a proper way to write the character off.

For now, let’s just enjoy the story that is right in front of us. After that, we imagine that there are going to be opportunities aplenty in order to see precisely what the future is going to hold for all of these characters.

Do you still want to see Grace on Good Witch season 6, or at some point beyond that?

