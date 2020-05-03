Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? The path to season 12







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight? Given the way that the most-recent episode concluded, it is reasonable to want SO much more.

As for whether or not we’re actually going to be getting more, however, that is an entirely different story. There is no new episode coming tonight, with the simple reason being that production was forced to shut down early — much as it has for the majority of shows on the air right now. The ending was more of a makeshift finale and in a way, they’re fortunate that the story was what it was. It does just enough, after all, to get you excited for what’s next — we saw a worthy adversary and an exciting story from beginning to end.

Technically for now, there is still no official news on a season 12 renewal … but there isn’t too much of a reason to be doubtful of anything. While the ratings for NCIS: Los Angeles are not what they once were, the numbers are still respectable enough to get some attention. This is also a show with a global audience and solid DVR numbers — on other words, it’s coming back pending some sort of last-minute surprise.

Now that we’ve gotten all of this out of the way, the next big question is simply this: When can we expect some more episodes to air? In a perfect world, we would imagine the series coming back on the air when we get around to the fall … but this is not a perfect world right now. There’s no telling as to when production will be able to start, so the fall season may be a little bit delayed. The most important thing is that everyone remains safe, so while it may be sad to see the show on hold for a while, it’s certainly understandable as to why it is happening.

