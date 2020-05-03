Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7 spoilers (PBS): Last before finale







Curious to learn a little bit more about Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7? There’s another new episode hitting PBS next week and this one is very much important. How much so? Well, it is the final episode of the season before we get around to the finale. This is an episode where there are some things happening within the Nonnatus community that are very much encouraging. Just think along the lines of some more technology and tools designed in order to make life a whole lot easier.

Yet, there are also some trade-offs here at the same time. There are some struggles that are going to surprise a lot of people and we’re going to still learn more about our relative newcomers — think along the lines of the doctors we’re just starting to get to know.

Yet, within all of the new faces and people who are featured on the series, remember that this is still a show about the nurses and nuns we’ve come to know for so many years. They are the heartbeat that makes Poplar survive and there is still something exciting about watching them time and time again.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 7 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

The team celebrate the arrival of the maternity home’s long-awaited incubator. Kevin’s newest patient has a troubled home life and needs his emotional as well as medical support. Nurse Crane struggles with the cubs in Sgt. Woolf’s absence.

We’d say in particular to keep watch on what happens with Valerie Dyer both in this episode and what happens after the fact. After all, we are set for some exciting, dramatic stuff around every corner.

