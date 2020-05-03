Batwoman episode 19 spoilers: The last before the finale







Batwoman episode 19 is entitled “A Secret Kept From All the Rest,” and there are a lot of big things that we know about it already. Take, for example, that it is the last one on the show before the finale comes to The CW. Regardless of what’s happened with filming shutdowns and the like, we do think what’s most important here is simply this: A big, dramatic episode that moves things forward. There is a big threat in Gotham City, Kate is going to start getting paranoid, and we have a feeling that Alice is going to start planning her endgame … or whatever it is going to be for this season. We do still think that there’s something more for Rachel Skarsten beyond this season.

Consider this an episode that should help to validate a lot of what you’ve seen so far this season — if you want more insight along the way, be sure to check out the Batwoman episode 19 synopsis:

CRACKING THE CODE – When members of Gotham’s intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson (#119). Original airdate 5/10/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’d go ahead and argue that no matter how everything unravels here, it’s probably going to carry over directly into the big finale. It’s good that we know that there’s a season 2 renewal coming already; if nothing else, it takes a little bit of the pressure off.

