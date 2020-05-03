Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Will show address health crisis?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 11, there are obviously a number of different things to wonder about. Take, for example, how much more of new Reagan Joe Hill we’re going to have a chance to see. It feels like, on paper, Joe Reagan’s once-secret son is going to have a number of chances to appear.

Meanwhile, there is another question worth thinking about when it comes to current events — how much will the show examine the real-life health crisis? How important is that to the central narrative moving forward? It’s worth noting that Blue Bloods often operates in relatively-near time and with that, a part of the crisis will probably be winding down at that point. There may also be a great deal of fatigue from everyone who went through it.

Yet, at the same time it’s going to be hard to avoid the subject altogether. It’s going to be a delicate operation and over time, we’re curious to see how they handle it. Speaking on the recent remotely-recorded Family Dinner show (via Deadline), here is what showrunner Kevin Wade had to say on the subject:

“I don’t think you can run far away from it, it’s something I’ve been talking about with our writers, with (fellow showrunners) Warren Leight from Law & Order: SVU and Glenn Caron from Bull and with a lot of people, just how do you go back embrace it and yet how not have it drive the show, because at the end of the day we were never sort of making a documentary of life.”

Our feeling is that we’ll hear a lot about what some of the different characters had to deal with during the crisis when season 11 premieres, but we’re not sure that we’ll spend that much time watching them in the moment. Viewers may have a need to move forward, but it doesn’t benefit the show to sit there and pretend like nothing ever happened in the time it was away.

How much do you think Blue Bloods should focus on the health crisis?

