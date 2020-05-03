Is Colin McFarlane leaving Outlander, character of Ulysses?







On this weekend’s Outlander season 5 episode, we had a chance to witness a number of big surprises, but some may be a little less obvious than others. We know that there are a lot of people who are talking at the moment all about what’s going to happen with Claire, but let’s also speak for a moment or two about Ulysses.

After all, is Colin McFarlane now set to depart the show?

We’ll admit that when we first saw Ulysses separated from Jocasta after what happened with Forbes last week, our interest was piqued. Finally, this was a time to get to know the character better, and explore the fact that he wasn’t exactly a slave in the way that a lot of other characters were over at River Run. He stayed there out of the loyalty that he had to Jocasta, and it was this loyalty that led to him working in order to save her life.

Yet now, it would be hard for him to stay at River Run — information gets out and powerful people would come for his head. He would likely end up losing his life. This is why Jamie and Claire worked in order to ensure that he could take off with Lord John Grey, where he could begin his life somewhere else as a manservant for him.

This is exciting when it comes to potentially seeing Ulysses mix it up with a wide array of different people — and yet, does it mean that he’ll be leaving the show? We don’t think so in a permanent sense, but his story could be more intertwined with Lord John’s … and he seems to be very much head over to Helwater for the time being.

