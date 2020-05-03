The Blacklist season 7 episode 19 spoilers: The Kazanjian Brothers return







We’ve been hearing for a while that The Blacklist season 7 episode 19 will feel like a proper finale, even though it wasn’t planned to be. What’s one of the reasons for that? Well, it may have a thing or two more to do with the title Blacklisters. “The Kazanjian Brothers” is the name for this episode, and we know already that these are the brothers responsible for the “death” of Katarina Rostova earlier this season.

If Reddington somehow doesn’t know that Katarina is still alive going into this episode, there’s a good chance that he could learn here. Maybe they are being tracked down due to their role within the plot — or some potential ties to Katarina in general. This could also be an episode that forces Liz to figure out further just where her true allegiance lies.

For a few more details, view our full The Blacklist season 7 episode 19 synopsis below via SpoilerTV:

The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Meanwhile, Liz must make a momentous decision.

We know already that there is going to be a season 8 coming to NBC at some point later this year or in early 2021. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about not getting all of the information that you want/deserve. Our hope mostly is that at least Liz figures out where she stands. We don’t think, though, that the Katarina story will be over, given that there was probably a “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion” episode coming before this season ended. The only other alternative was that she was always planned to be around longer than a year.

