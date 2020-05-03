Animal Kingdom season 5: Why the wait for a trailer reveal?







Animal Kingdom season 5 is going to be coming on TNT eventually … the question is just how long we’re going to be left waiting.

At this point last year, it was true that we knew a lot about what was going to be coming. Take, for example, a premiere date and then also a trailer. This time around, though, all we have is a reminder that new episodes are coming soon.

So why the lack of clarity? It’s because the current health crisis impacts more than just shows currently on the air; it also plays a part in shows that still are set to premiere. Animal Kingdom is one of these said shows. Filming was stopped around midway through production on the current batch of episodes, and that is causing the network to have to make some difficult decisions. Do they go ahead and air some of the episodes that they have, or do they choose to wait for a little while instead? We think both options come with their own fair share of merits, since a split-season model could do rather well and provide content at a time people need it.

Yet, it may also take more time than usual for the post-production team to edit some of these episodes together. It’s a consequence of them not being able to work in some of their typical ways — there’s no guarantee that they will be able to do what they need to at all.

With there being no clear sign as to when season 5 production for Animal Kingdom can start back up, the big warning that we would give you right now is that you’re going to be waiting for quite some time to see what sort of stories are coming up next. It may be later this summer, early fall, or even later. Patience, unfortunately, could be key, unless TNT finds a way to get some episodes done despite current stay-at-home orders and other hindrances.

