The Voice season 18: Nick Jonas, coaches prepare for ‘live’ shows







The Voice season 18 is set to kick off the first “live” show of the season on Monday … with the twist being that it’s not really live. This is a pre-recorded show featuring a lot of the contestants all performing from home, doing whatever they can to get the support of viewers. This is going to be a very different sort of show than anything we’ve seen from this show before … though we think that there is a blueprint set up by the folks over at American Idol.

For a little bit of a fun look behind the scenes, all you have to do is look below! In this video, you can see Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend all do their best to prepare for the show starting on Monday. They’ve all received equipment at their homes and they’re using it in order to set up and prepare for their roles on the show. This is a part of what’s crazy about this show — it’s so much more Do It Yourself than any other that we’ve seen.

Are the contestants still getting coaching from afar? Sure, and they are also getting as much help with wardrobe and all of the other parts of production as possible. Still, it’s up to them to get fully set up in order to perform something that America is going to be happy with. The first results show is going to air on Tuesday, and it will be live. This is to ensure that the Save continues to be a part of the program in some form. This has long been central to how the series does things on results shows, and clearly they don’t want to drift all that much from that.

No matter what happens, be prepared for a fun edition of The Voice on Monday. We know that the producers and coaches all want to deliver the best overall experience possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on The Voice and what you can expect to see

What do you want to see when it comes to The Voice season 18 “live” shows?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







